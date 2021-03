PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - FEBRUARY 22: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to her colleague at the Health Center on February 22, 2021 in Podgorica, Montenegro. Montenegro started inoculations of medical workers after receiving a donation of the Sputnik V vaccines against Covid-19. The country with a population of 600,000 has reported over 71,500 of positive coronavirus cases, including 939 fatalities. (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images)