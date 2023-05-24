Tina Turner: Town of Küsnacht mourns the death of the rock icon

Candles and flowers adorn the gate of «Villa Algonquin» in Küsnacht, Switzerland: Fans say goodbye to the rock icon Tina Turner after the news of her death at 83.

Tina Turner is dead. The sad message has spread quickly on Wednesday evening within the residential community of rock legend Tina Turner, the picturesque and wealthy village of Küsnacht, Switzerland. Shortly thereafter, candles and flowers lie in front of the entrance gate to Villa Algonquin. The singer lived in the lakeside property for over 20 years.

As a 20-Minuten-reporter on site tells, around 20 people are standing in front of the property around 10 p.m. «The mood is sad.» New fans are constantly coming in, putting down candles and flowers. Some people have known Tina Turner personally. The postman, who delivered letters and parcels to the 83-year-old, is also on site. He was never allowed to ring the bell before 12 p.m., he told 20 Minuten. A local resident says: «As the people from Küsnacht, we have taken her very close to our hearts. She will be greatly missed by everyone in the community.»

«It was great to have a star in the neighborhood»

Another resident, Michael V., agrees. «It was great to have a star in the neighborhood.» As he says, Turner was always very approachable. «When she was still well, she went shopping alone in the village.» He also remembers the rock legend's wedding: «Everything was closed off. Big names in Swiss and international music have come here. That was a huge experience.»

Til A. (21), who grew up in Küsnacht, bought flowers after hearing of Turner's death and placed them in front of the big gate. His colleague worked as a craftsman at Villa Algonquin, he says. When he was there, Tina Turner always offered him coffee and served it herself.

Not only the residents show their grief. Turner's hits are also played in the restaurant next to the property.