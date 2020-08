James Murdoch verlässt News Corp wegen Meinungsverschiedenheiten

epa08578128 (FILE) - News Corporation board member and CEO of 21st Century Fox, James Murdoch, arrives for the Allen and Company 33rd Annual Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, 08 July 2015 (reissued 01 August 2020). According to media reports, James Murdoc, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corporation. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT