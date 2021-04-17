Sony World Photography Awards 2021 : «Keine Flucht aus der Realität»
An den Sony World Photography Awards 2021 sind wieder herausragende Fotografien prämiert worden: verzaubernd, faszinierend, bunt und düster – einfach zum Eintauchen.
Der britische Dokumentarfilmer Craig Easton ist mit seiner Serie «Bank Top» zum «Photographer of the Year» prämiert worden. Tamary Kudita aus Simbabwe erhält für ihr herausragendes Porträt «African Victorian» den Titel «Open Photographer of the Year». Die Auszeichnung «Student Photographer of the Year» geht an Coenraad Heinz Torlage aus Südafrika und «Youth Photographer of the Year» ist Pubarun Basu, 19 Jahre aus Indien.
Ihre und noch viele andere Aufnahmen seht ihr in der Bildstrecke.