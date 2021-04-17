Sony World Photography Awards 2021 : «Keine Flucht aus der Realität»

An den Sony World Photography Awards 2021 sind wieder herausragende Fotografien prämiert worden: verzaubernd, faszinierend, bunt und düster – einfach zum Eintauchen.

Die Serie «Bank Top» ist ein Gemeinschaftsprojekt mit dem Dozenten Abdul Aziz Hafiz. Es untersucht die Darstellungen – und Fehldarstellungen – lokaler Gemeinschaften in Nordengland und fokussiert dabei insbesondere auf das Stadtviertel Bank Top in Blackburn mit seiner stark in sich geschlossenen Gemeinschaft.

In «No Escape from Reality» lassen die Schatten eines Gitters, das auf Vorhänge projiziert wurde, die Illusion von Käfigstäben entstehen. Dahinter versuchen zwei Hände, scheinbar auszubrechen. Auf diese Weise wird ein Gefühl von Gefangenschaft vermittelt, wie es so viele Menschen weltweit im vergangenen Jahr erlebt haben.

Der britische Dokumentarfilmer Craig Easton ist mit seiner Serie «Bank Top» zum «Photographer of the Year» prämiert worden. Tamary Kudita aus Simbabwe erhält für ihr herausragendes Porträt «African Victorian» den Titel «Open Photographer of the Year». Die Auszeichnung «Student Photographer of the Year» geht an Coenraad Heinz Torlage aus Südafrika und «Youth Photographer of the Year» ist Pubarun Basu, 19 Jahre aus Indien.