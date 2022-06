Basel: Novartis streicht 1400 Stellen in der Schweiz

(FILES) In this file photo the logo of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel on February 17, 2015. - Novartis agreed to pay around $336 million to settle US charges connected to bribery schemes aimed at increasing sales of its pharmaceutical products, US authorities announced on june 25, 2020. Novartis Greece, a unit of the Swiss drug giant, admitted to financing travel of employees of state-owned hospitals to the US between 2012 and 2015 "as a means to bribe these officials," the Justice Department said. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)