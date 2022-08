Sie fuhr ihn selber: Prinzessin Dianas Ford Escort wurde für über 700’000 Franken versteigert

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Princess Diana's 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 is seen ahead of the Silverstone Auctions - Classic and Competition Car Sale at Silverstone on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. The black RS Turbo Series 1 Ford Escort driven by Diana, Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988 goes on sale today and is expected to fetch in excess of £100,000. The sale comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the princess' death. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)