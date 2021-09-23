Privacy policy

This privacy policy of 20minuten.ch, an offer of TX Group AG, informs you about how we and the companies of TX as well as affiliated companies (here you will find a complete list of all relevant companies); hereinafter collectively also "We") handle data that is processed about you, whether when you use our websites and mobile applications (hereinafter also referred to as "digital offers" or "portals"; here you will find a complete list) or in other ways. With respect to these portals, we are responsible for the processing of your personal data and the compatibility of the data processing with applicable law. In doing so, we comply with the applicable provisions of data protection law.