21 year old Swiss Ice Hockey player Nico Hischier, center at NHL club New Jersey Devils, 2nd left, puts on his protection mask next to his fellow recruits after receiving his Swiss army uniform, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Wangen an der Aare, Switzerland. Hischier completes part of his mandatory army service for elite athletes with an 18 week recruit training. The army personnel is wearing masks to avoid infection with the Coronavirus, Covid-19 during the fading pandemic. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)