«Bedrohung ernster nehmen» – Schweizer Politik grundsätzlich für einen Raketenschutzschirm 

February 20, 2022, Israel: The Israel Missile Defense Organization IMDO of the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have completed a successful series of live fire tests of the C-Dome system - an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome defense system. The C-Dome was operated for the first time aboard the INS Magen, a Saar 6 corvette, against multiple advanced threats including rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs.