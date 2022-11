Peru: Touristen als Geiseln genommen – mindestens eine Person hat Schweizer Pass 

VIDEO AVAILABLE: INFOCOVERMG.COM These images and video show how an oil spill in eastern Ecuador has polluted a protected area of the nations Amazon rainforest and contaminated a river that supplies water to Indigenous communities. Nearly two hectares five acres of a protected area of the Cayambe-Coca National Park have been contaminated, as well as the Coca River, representatives of the countrys environment ministry said in a statement on Monday. This footage and pictures, distributed by the Amazon Frontlines conservation and indigenous rights group, show the scale of the devastation caused by the spill. The spill has been caused by heavy rains setting off a mudslide in the Napo province on Friday, during which a rock struck and PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 51122193