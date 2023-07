Ukraine-Krieg: Ukraine erobert in Gegenoffensive 14 km² zurück

TOPSHOT - In this photograph released by the Ukrainian Presidency on July 8, 2023, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island), Odesa region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS