Test: Waldbrand wütet weiter

COLO HEIGHTS, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Fire crews keep a close eye on smoke as it approaches property on November 15, 2019 in Colo Heights, Australia. The warning has been issued for a 80,000-hectare blaze at Gospers Mountain, which is burning in the direction of Colo Heights. An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bushfire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions - the highest possible level of bushfire danger - in the past week. A state of emergency was declared by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday 11 November and is still in effect, giving emergency powers to Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons and prohibiting fires across the state. Four people have died following the bushfires in NSW this week. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)