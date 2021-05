Aktion gegen Diskriminierung - WHO gibt Corona-Varianten neue Namen

JAIPUR, INDIA - MAY 31: An Indian patient thought to be suffering from mucormycosis undergoes a blood test in a ward designated for those suffering from mucormycosis at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital on May 31, 2021 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. The state of Rajasthan has declared mucormycosis, or black fungus, an epidemic, in the wake of rising cases primarily among those recovering from the coronavirus. India's prolonged and devastating wave of Covid-19 infections has gripped cities and overwhelmed urban health resources, but it has also reached deep into rural India, where the true extent of devastation is unknown because of the lack of widespread testing or reliable data. (Photo by Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)