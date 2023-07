Zeig mir deine Abwesenheitsnotiz, und ich sage dir, wer du bist

Vorlage für Abwesenheitsnotiz

Dear Sir or Madam,

thank you for your message. Pease note that I am currently out of office. I will be back on the 14th of August.

Your email will not be forwarded. In urgent cases please do not hesitate to contact my colleague Mister Mustermann (phone: 0123-4566789; e-mail: mistermustermann@company.ch). Thank you very much.

With best regards

Maxima Musterfrau