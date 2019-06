Drei Raumfahrer kehren von der ISS zurück

NOW: Live coverage has started as three @Space_Station crewmembers are set to return to Earth after a 204-day mission in space! Targeted for 9:55pm ET, a deorbit burn will set up their landing in Kazakhstan for 10:48pm ET. Don't miss the action 📺: https://t.co/BoQNsnTap7 pic.twitter.com/PDHNpfn20x